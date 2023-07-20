COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A young Columbus couple exchanged their wedding vows on Wednesday in a local hospital, not letting cancer steal their joy on their special day.

Alexander Santos, a cancer patient at Piedmont Columbus Regional and his bride, Heather Santos, just wanted to get married, even if it was in a hospital.

Alex was diagnosed with a nonseminomatous germ cell tumor in November 2022 and has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

During that time, he has undergone chemotherapy treatments and a stem cell transplant. Despite the efforts, none of the treatments have worked.

“It’s definitely a lot harder accepting the outcome of what my potential life will be,” Alex said. “It could be two months from now, it can be a year, it can be five years. Trying to understand that and grasping that concept is harder than I would expect… a lot harder.”

Within 24 hours, Piedmont staff members became bridesmaids and groomsmen as they went to work gathering all of the wedding essentials: a minister, wedding cake, decorations and a bridal gown.

The staff at Piedmont said giving the young couple this special moment is an honor.

“It takes a special nurse to be an oncology nurse,” said Ngozi Onukwue, the oncology clinical manager. “Most people cannot do what we do on this floor. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience.”

Alex is originally from Colorado but has been a Columbus resident for the past seven years. He has been with his now-wife Heather for four years, ever since the two met while attending Jordan High School. The couple also shares a 2-year-old son named Noah.

The 25-year-old groom told the hospital staff he “needed to get right with the Lord and do things the right way before he leaves.”

While this is not the wedding they envisioned, both Heather and Alex couldn’t thank the Piedmont staff enough.

“Honestly, it made me feel good knowing that we’re loved by not only just our family, but everyone here,” said Heather.

For Alex, his terminal diagnosis has given him a different perspective on life.

“Life is short and you don’t want to take it for granted,” Alex said. “I would rather someone be by my bedside during the most difficult time than at my best time.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Alex during his battle against cancer. You can visit the page here.