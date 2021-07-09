Police: Woman arrested on multiple drug, gun related charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a woman on multiple drug-related charges.

Police say Keyanna Hanns was arrested on July 8, 2021, following a traffic stop on Morgan Street near Lafayette Parkway. According to police, a K-9 handler was brought in to assist in the traffic stop.

During the search on Hanns’ vehicle, police say they found cocaine and marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Police also searched of Hanns’ home, where they say they found more narcotic drugs and a pistol.

At the time of the search, police found that young children were inhabiting the home in “unsuitable living conditions inside the residence,” according to officials. Because of these circumstances, Hanns additional pending charges.

Upon finding children living in those conditions, investigators brought in the Criminal Investigations Section, Special Victims Unit and a second investigation was initiated. Additionally, the Department of Family and Children Services was contacted for assistance.

Hanns was charged with the following:

Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Two counts of Possession of Narcotics within 1,000 of a Drug Free Zone

Police also say Hanns is on probation for felony narcotic offenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. You can also contact Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000. Please reference case number 2021070974 when calling.