LaGrange native returns with book centered towards the youth

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange native held his book signing on August 12, 2021 at the William J. Griggs Recreation Center. Dr. Edmund H. Moore is a LaGrange High School alumnus who recently wrote “Village Wisdom for Our Youth”, a book centered around the youth.

“‘Village Wisdom for Our Youth’ is my latest book and that one I wrote, I was hoping to bring the young community and the more seasoned community together to talk more about the issues affecting our community,” said Moore.

He wrote the book as a memento for people who supported the Parity Inc.’s Top 10 African- American Male Luncheon. The event typically has over 500 attendees but has been held virtually the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who attended the virtual event and supported it financially was given one of Moore’s books. Moore said he also wrote the book for the youth in the community so he could share some of his wisdom with them.

Despite now living in Ohio, Moore said he decided to hold his book signing in LaGrange when he realized how many copies were being sold to people in the area. Moore is the son of late city councilmember and educator, George Robert Moore, he said he is very proud of all the achievements his father had prior to his death in 2017.

He was also presented with proclamations recognizing him for his accomplishments on behalf of the county and the city. Moore said he was humbled to receive the proclamations and that it was more than he expected when he returned home.

“The proclamation was very unexpected so if someone was giving me a cupcake that would just be icing on top of the cupcake. It was unexpected,” said Moore.