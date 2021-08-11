Knife-wielding man fatally shot after charging at officers in West Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by Metro officers after he charged at police outside of a West Nashville business Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

Don Aaron, the Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson said a K-9 officer observed an SUV with an Alabama license plate parked outside of a business on Charlotte Pike near Interstate 40 around 5 a.m.

Aaron said the officer approached the vehicle, noticed a knife inside and called for back-up.

After additional police arrived, the man got out of the SUV, armed with a knife, and charged at the officers, according to Aaron. He said three of the officers fired at the man, striking him.

Police said the man, believed to be from a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the encounter. Aaron said the department will review the officers’ body-worn camera.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.