ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot outside a bar in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bell Road outside TNTs Billiards Bar & Grill.

According to Metro police, a dispute occurred inside the bar and eventually spilled outside the establishment. Officers say that’s when a woman sitting in her car outside of the bar was shot in the left cheek.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries. According to Metro police, the entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but officers say they are reviewing surveillance video to determine what led to the incident.

No other information was immediately released.