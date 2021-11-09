‘I don’t know how she did it’: Nashville woman tries stealing car from parking garage, falls asleep behind the wheel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Sunday morning, Leah Stubmo was working at a bar on Broadway when she got a call that someone was in the process of stealing her car.

A friend and co-worker of Stumbo’s was parked in the same garage as her on 3rd Avenue downtown. When he got to the garage, he saw a woman driving Stumbo’s Toyota Corolla toward the exit.

“I was really surprised when I got the call that my car was being taken because you hear stories, but you always think, ‘oh that will never happen to me,'” Stumbo said.

Patrice Jackson Mugshot

When Stumbo and Metro Police arrived, they found 43-year-old Patrice Jackson asleep behind the wheel. According to an arrest warrant, police knocked on the window of the car to ask Jackson why she was inside. She replied she “was cold.”

The arrest warrant also says Jackson admitted to looking for an unlocked car, getting inside and using the push-button to start to drive away in an attempt to “find her friend.” The short drive to the bottom of the garage did more damage than Stumbo expected.

“She hit a Jeep on the way down and then she side-swiped the walls,” Stumbo said.

Stumbo says she likely left her car unlocked, but had the keys with her. So she’s not sure how Jackson started the engine.

“I don’t know how she did it, honestly. I don’t know what happened, but my car was driven,” Stumbo said. “Things happen and all we can do is move forward and learn from it.”

Last week, Metro Police reported that roughly 74 %of recently stolen vehicles were easy targets because keys were left inside cars or made available to thieves. Metro Police want to remind you to always lock your car and take your valuables with you.

Jackson is charged with theft. When police arrested her Sunday morning they discovered she also had an outstanding arrest warrant in Davidson County.