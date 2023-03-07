HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 was closed in Hickman County after a tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 158 just before 7 a.m.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

No one was injured in the crash, which involved the semi and a passenger vehicle.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds reported the tractor-trailer was hauling 30,000 pounds of wine and other items.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 148. One lane has since reopened to traffic.