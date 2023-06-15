NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extreme heat can also affect the ecosystem and Lake Pontchartrain, causing more algae bloom on the lake.

“There’s definitely algae in the lake, a natural occurrence, you see it come and go,” said Kristi Trail, Executive Director of Pontchartrain Conservancy.

She said it is important they keep track of the water quality and high temperatures in the water.

“We do monitor the temperature of the lake here at Pontchartrain Conservancy, every Tuesday. Right now the temperature is 85 degrees,” she said.

They also look at when the temperature changes and how much oxygen is in the water.

There are numerous factors that affect algae blooms on Lake Pontchartrain.

“It is an abundance of nutrients, warm temperatures, little bit of lack of wind, and change in tide. It changes on a day to day basis, that is why we monitor it so frequently,” Trail said.

While fishermen feel algae are causing the fish not to bite, it could be the heat.

“Fish, they do know what to do when the water gets warm. Sometimes they’ll lower themselves to find a cooler spot,” she said.

Trail went on to say, “The lake is a dynamic ecosystem. It is connected to the Gulf of Mexico each time the tide changes, the wind changes, that includes temperature change.”

The NOAA has a monitoring station at the New Canal Lighthouse on the Lakefront. It monitors the temperature in real-time and you can see the results on the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s website and app.

