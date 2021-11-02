SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport couple is behind bars, charged with child cruelty after police say they made a “gruesome discovery” in their west Shreveport home.

According to SPD, patrol officers were called to the home in the 3800 block of Larue Street on Monday after EMS crews responding to a medical emergency at the home found a severely malnourished three-year-old child. Police say the child was in poor health and weighed just eleven pounds.

A healthy three-year-old weighs anywhere from 26 to 38 pounds.

Police say the child’s parents, 30-year-old Ietadterneisha Marshall and 35-year-old Derrick George were taken to the Shreveport police complex for questioning. After interviews, they were both booked into the Shreveport City jail on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a Juvenile.

SPD says DCFS was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.