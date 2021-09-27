Group documenting LGBTQ history in the South gets grant

FILE – In this June 25, 2021 file photo, people participate in the annual Pride Parade, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Israel’s Supreme Court cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A nonprofit organization that documents the history of LGBTQ people in the South has been awarded a $600,000 grant for work in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The Birmingham-based Invisible Histories Project says it received the funding through The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The money will help the organization expand its collections, do more work in the community and increase access and diversity, the group said in a statement.

The Birmingham-based group was established in 2016. It has gathered dozens of collections in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia and plans to expand into the Panhandle next year or in 2023.