Greater Birmingham Humane Society helps over 50 dogs from raid on Louisiana puppy mill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is aiding in the transport of more than 50 dogs who were victims of a puppy mill in Louisiana.

Earlier this week, GBHS was contacted by the Bissell Pet Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2011, after law enforcement in rural Louisiana found 150 dogs living in horrific conditions at a puppy mill.

Team members and volunteers with GBHS are leaving Wednesday to transport 50 of the dogs to breed-specific rescues and fosters across the region. “These poor dogs and kittens were living in crammed, filthy and overcrowded conditions which included the usual torture that we see at puppy mills,” said Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of GBHS.



150 dogs were found living in horrific conditions in rural La. (Courtesy/GBHS)

GBHS was founded in 1883 and is the largest and oldest humane society in Alabama. If you are interested in fostering rescue animals, please reach out via email to Foster@gbgs.org.