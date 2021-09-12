Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

DENVER (KDVR) – A jury has found former NFL player Justin Bannan guilty on all counts in his 2019 shooting of a woman in Boulder, according to the attorney for the victim, Stewart Cables.

Bannan, who last played for the Detroit Lions in 2013, was charged on Friday with the following: attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault with extreme indifference; possession of a weapon on school grounds; and four sentence enhancements for crimes of violence.