GoFundMe set up for Georgia man who drowned in the Gulf of Mexico

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a young man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico while vacationing in Panama City Beach, his family is now asking for help in laying him to rest.

There is currently a GoFundMe account set up for 20-year-old Donte Plant. As of Tuesday morning, over $965 had been raised.

On July 10, Plant’s body was recovered from the water a few hours after he was reported to be in distress while in the ocean.

According to his father, Plant was a wonderful son, amazing brother, dependable friend, and expecting a child of his own.