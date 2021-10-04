Georgia runner sexually assaulted on Columbus Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on the Riverwalk and are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible.

According to police, the sexual assault happened on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Police say a woman was running in the area of the Riverwalk near the Civic Center when the assault happened.

The following is the description of the suspect released by police:

Black male (very dark complexion)

5’07” – 5’09” tall, medium to stocky build

Bald with no facial hair, in his late 20’s to early 30’s

Wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt

Suspect may go by the nickname “BLACK”

Anyone with information on this case should contact The Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 706-225-3400 or Detective S. Wiseman at (706) 225-4381 or email at SWiseman@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).