Georgia runner sexually assaulted on Columbus Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on the Riverwalk and are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible.
According to police, the sexual assault happened on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Police say a woman was running in the area of the Riverwalk near the Civic Center when the assault happened.
The following is the description of the suspect released by police:
- Black male (very dark complexion)
- 5’07” – 5’09” tall, medium to stocky build
- Bald with no facial hair, in his late 20’s to early 30’s
- Wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt
- Suspect may go by the nickname “BLACK”
Anyone with information on this case should contact The Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 706-225-3400 or Detective S. Wiseman at (706) 225-4381 or email at SWiseman@columbusga.org.
If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).