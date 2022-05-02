LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager has been arrested in Alabama following an an alleged fight-turned-shooting in Georgia.

Ashton Britt, 18, allegedly drove to the area of Boston Drive on Apr. 20 to fight with an individual. At the conclusion of the fight, he allegedly retrieved a firearm from his car and opened fire on three people.

One victim was struck in the upper torso during the altercation on Boston Drive. At 2 p.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to Lafayette Parkway where they intercepted a vehicle transporting one of the victims to the hospital. The victim was eventually flown via helicopter to a metro Atlanta area hospital. The other victim was grazed by a bullet.

Following the incident, Britt fled the scene in a 2009 Honda Accord. Warrants were issued for Britt on three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Britt was then arrested by police in Lanett, Ala. on these warrants. Britt is currently in Chambers County, Ala. Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia for these charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)-883-2603.