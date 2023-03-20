TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A small single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing early Sunday afternoon on Interstate 185 near the Troup County-Harris County lane.

“We can confirm that a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 185 Northbound near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County after the pilot reported engine failure,” a social media post from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The pilot landed safely and there were no injuries.”

The plane had an Auburn University logo on the pilot’s door but was not affiliated with the university.

“The aircraft in question is not owned by or affiliated with Auburn University,” according to a statement from a university spokesman late Sunday. “All other questions should be referred to the agencies involved with this case.”

I-185 remained open as the pilot was able to get the plane on the road’s shoulder. There was some traffic congestion in that area.