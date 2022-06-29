LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia.

The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of people across many social media sites like TikTok and Facebook.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the video was recorded in Pike County, Georgia and that they have turned over the evidence to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. They said they will continue to work with them if needed.

The TCSO did not state whether or not Strickland would be charged.