SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been charged with aggravated battery after biting off a “large portion” of his girlfriend’s ear, according to police.

Jerome Milton was taken into custody on Jan. 28.

According to an incident report from the Savannah Police Department, the victim told police she and Milton — her children’s father — got into a fight outside The Avenue Bar & Grill on Waters Avenue.

Things turned physical and Milton punched her face several times before biting the top of her ear, she said.

According to Milton, the victim had seen him hugging another woman before the fight ensued. Milton said the victim slapped him three times.

Bystanders separated the two of them, the victim said, and police responded. An officer determined that an anonymous caller contacted 911 about a male beating on a female.

When officers arrived, they cleared the call as unfounded.

The victim told police she got a ride back home before Milton showed up at the residence. She told police she was scared of Milton and locked herself in the bathroom before calling 911.

Milton was placed under arrest, meanwhile, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Milton was checked out by EMS at the scene after he complained of having a panic attack and trouble breathing. An officer also observed abrasions to his right knuckles, according to the incident report.

Milton was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery. He’s expected to appear in court on March 28.