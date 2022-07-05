SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia man stabbed four family members and himself during a domestic-related incident at his home in Savannah.

Authorities on Friday said 31-year-old Roger Hendrix was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including four counts of aggravated assault. Police said they responded to a home Thursday night and found four people between the ages of 38 and 65 suffering from stab wounds.

Hendrix had self-inflicted stab wounds. Investigators said Hendrix stabbed one of the victims and the remaining people involved were injured while trying to disarm him.

All five were transported to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.