COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police say they have located the parents of a baby girl found wandering on 19th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia Tuesday.

The baby was found in 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2022. She is believed to be between a year to 2 years old.

Police kept the girl in custody until her parents were located.