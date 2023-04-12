COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who jumped off the 10th floor of Piedmont Columbus Regional is currently in critical condition, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say while he was jumping off the 10th floor, the man landed on the fifth floor of the hospital, hitting his head.

Piedmont Columbus Regional released the following statement:

“This is an active, ongoing investigation and we’re currently cooperating with authorities. We have no further comment due to patient privacy laws.”

– Piedmont Columbus Regional