COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus nonprofit executive is recovering in an Atlanta hospital from a vicious dog attack earlier this week that resulted in the amputation of a portion of her leg.

NeighborWorks Columbus Chief Operating Office Kim Golden was inspecting a home in the Waverly Terrace neighborhood Wednesday afternoon when she was attacked by a pitbull-type dog.

Golden said she has received prayers and support since the dog attack.

“I want to thank everyone who has heard about this incident for their prayers,” Golden said. “I feel enveloped by God’s protection and the support and love of everyone around me. That is what is getting me through this mentally. I really cannot thank you all enough.”

Golden said she was walking back toward the porch of the home she was inspecting when the dog cam from another property and attacked her.

The dog bit Golden’s left leg and knocked her to the ground.

A co-worker and several others responded to Golden’s cries for help. They eventually got the dog off of her. A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down and waited with Golden until paramedics arrived.

She was treated on the scene, then at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus before being airlifted to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital where the decision to amputate was made.

Golden has been with NeighborWorks Columbus for about a year. She is involved in the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Columbus class and is a member of the Rotary Club of Columbus.