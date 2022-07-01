LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange TikTok star after she reportedly exposed herself to two underage boys on social media.

Kylie Elizabeth Strickland, 30, is currently in jail and waiting to be extradited to the Pike County Jail.

This arrest is the result of a warrant put out by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. The district attorney’s office found the charges to be fitting for Strickland’s prosecution.

Strickland is a popular influencer on TikTok and has over 260,000 followers on the platform.

Anyone with further questions or comments on the case is asked to direct them to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 567-8431.