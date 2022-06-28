LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia-based TikTok influencer could be facing criminal charges after allegedly exposing herself to two boys on the social media platform.

Kylie Strickland uses the popular social media app to share details of her life including the story of when she survived a domestic abuse attack from a former partner.

Sgt. Stewart Smith, public information officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that the department is investigating the allegations.

Following the alleged post, Strickland has been attacked by other TikTok users on the app for her content and some have even made videos detailing her actions.

Strickland could not be reached for comment.