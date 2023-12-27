COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jonathan Vogler was always fascinated by film and storytelling. That passion followed him after graduating from Pacelli High School and Columbus State University. The formal education of film was hard to find.

“I was doing the morning show at Pacelli back in the day,” Vogler said. “There was no film department at Columbus State at the time, but I took some film classes. My friends and I we would always make films and movies when we were kids. So it’s cool to just continue to do that into adulthood.”

Vogler now works at Mandalay Sports Media, and his career as a producer includes a long list of sports documentaries. One of the most well-known projects he’s worked on is “The Last Dance,” a documentary series about the 1990s Chicago Bulls teams that had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

His most recent project was about the 2008 USA Olympic men’s basketball Team. He helped produce Netflix documentary “The Redeem Team”. Even before working on this film, he remembers being a young basketball fan watching this team in Beijing.

“Me and my friends would wake up at like 4 in the morning to watch those games,” Vogler said. “If you remember, we had lost 3 big tournaments in row. And so as much as we did want to admit it to ourselves, we really were underdogs going into that Olympics. It’s crazy to say when you have a team full of NBA All-Stars.”

That team’s overall mission was to redeem the U.S.’s failure to win gold in the 2004 Olympics. Jonathan and his team found out that some of those players on the 2008 team were on their own search for personal redemption.

“LeBron James had never won a championship at that point,” Vogler said. “Dwayne Wade was considered on the way out. Kobe Bryant was dealing with some personal stuff at the time. For a lot of those guys, they needed that personally as much as USA Basketball needed the gold medal.”

The film’s director, Jon Weinbach, and the team decided to not have a narrator drive the story about the Redeem Team in this journey. They believed the best way to tell this story was to let the players tell it their way.

“Dwayne Wade and LeBron James both produced the show with us, and they were all in,” Vogler said. “So when they were doing that, we just let them tell the story. Our job is to get out of the way at that point.”

The filming of this documentary spanned over two major world events. One was the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shut down filming for a long time.

“I think we interviewed Dwayne Wade on Friday the 13th, which the day that COVID shut everything down,” Vogler said. “Then production shutdown for many months after that. So that was in production for about three years by the time it came out.”

The second event rocked the basketball and sports world and that was Bryant’s sudden death. Along with highlighting the overall journey of the 2008 team, there was attention pointed toward Bryant’s legacy and what he meant to the players.

“It was really cool to hear so many of the players and coaches talk about him in a way that you just realize what a special guy he was and how much he meant to them and much they try to be like him in their careers,” Vogler.

Eventually, the Redeem Team completed their mission and won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics over Spain. Vogler and his team won a trophy of their own, as “The Redeem Team” documentary won a Sports Emmy in the Long Documentary category.

“We’ve been nominated for those a couple times over the years, and you tell yourself in the beginning I don’t care if we win or lose,” Vogler said. “It doesn’t affect how we feel about it. Then when you lose, which we’ve done many times, you say ‘See, I don’t care about.’ Then when you win, you try to remind yourself you don’t care and have that same attitude about it, but it was cool.”

Vogler came from Columbus at a time when there was no formal film school. The now Sports Emmy Award winning producer had some simple advice for those people that want to get into the story telling business.

“Just make stuff,” Vogler said. “Keep making stuff and show it to your friends and just keep going.”