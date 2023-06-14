COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — “When they first put you into the dorm and you hear that door slam behind you…that’s when it hits home…this is your new reality.”

Looking out the window of his home in Columbus, Georgia, Jarod Ingram now sees a future filled with possibilities. However, following the murder of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram a few years ago, his freedom was anything but guaranteed.

“I was just in shock and disbelief when I saw a photo of her apartment with police tape outside on the news,” Ingram said. “I’m not sure what my reaction was other than shock and disbelief.”

Ingram’s wife would not be the only loved one he’d lose. He also lost custody of their two small children, who for the past six years have lived with Ciara’s mother outside Georgia. Last week, Ingram spoke to his kids for the first time since losing custody.

“They spent six years with people who believe I did this. When you’re grieving, especially over a loss like this kind, I feel like you need someone to blame, and for six years, I was that guy,” Ingram said.

Ingram said he was also that guy on job applications that, despite being found not guilty, no one wanted to hire, which further complicated his effort to rebuild his life.

“Even if that conversation goes well and that stranger walks away feeling like, you know, this guy is an okay guy. I know he was accused of something…they have to then explain that to somebody that has never met you and that’s usually where it stopped,” he said.

But Ingram said there was one woman who believed in his innocence from the start: his new wife, Katie.

“My parents back us up fully-100%,” Katie Ingram said. “I actually recently heard my dad say he would trust my life and his granddaughter’s life in Jarod’s hands.”

“I’ve had to rebuild everything from scratch, but God’s been good,” Ingram said. “And my wife and I now, we have a good life together. And once we are able to get the children back and complete our family, I think we’re gonna have a great life.”

Ingram said that despite the challenge he’s endured following the murder of his ex-wife, he’s still able to find joy through his faith and he hopes that the person responsible for his ex-wife’s murder is brought to justice.