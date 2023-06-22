SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man in Savannah, Georgia has a personal connection with one of the members on board the missing submersible that vanished after a deep sea dive to see the Titanic wreckage.

Richard Schulze said when news first broke that the OceanGate submersible went missing, he immediately realized Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, was on board. Schulze was his college roommate at Princeton University and had been friends with him for years.

Schulze said this past week has been hard for him but he’s holding out hope for a safe return.

“I would like to say, Tock, I love you like a brother and I’m praying for you,” Richard Schulze said.

For Schulze, news about the missing submersible hits close to home. Schulze says the moment he found out, he was completely devastated.

“I said to my wife, OMG I can’t believe it, “Tock”, that was the nickname for Stockton. I said to my wife I bet Tock is on the sub. It was a shock because Tock was someone who was larger than life,” Schulze said.

He described Rush as a man who was smart and innovative and that although he came from a wealthy family, he was very down-to-earth.

“In spite of his background of wealth and privilege, Tock could have had a very easy life, but he didn’t, he pushed himself,” he said. He took risks, he pushed boundaries, and in that respect, he’s made I think the world a better place um he had an amazing sense of humor and vitality”.

Schulze said they lost touch over the years, but remained connected through social media. He says that’s how he knew he was getting ready to take on this new adventure. Schulze said that as crews search for Schulze and those aboard the sub, he’s hopeful he will see his old friend again.

“The realist in me tells me that the chances are slim and it’s unlikely they’ll be found in time to rescue them,” Schulze explained, “But I continue to be optimistic and just given the technology at their disposal. I suspect they will be found. I guess the question is will they still be alive, and I’m hoping and praying that they will. He has an incredible mind and he never gives up. So, I really feel he’s continuing to try and communicate with the outside world, so they can be rescued.”