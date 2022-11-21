COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades.

George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.

“Friends are more important than money,” said Smitty.

Smitty’s constant appearance in Chick-fil-A has earned him recognition from the staff. He has his own custom sandwich that includes scrambled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, Chick-fil-A sauce, and a bun that is prepared upon his arrival every morning.

He says he arrives every morning at 7:30 and his friends slowly join throughout the morning. Smitty is retired from the automotive industry but his friends are all ages and from all paths of life.

Smitty’s Breakfast Club has even gained attention from employees and the founders of Chick-fil-A. He has visited Truett Cathy’s house and has a specific table at the Bradley Park location that has survived several renovations.

“They’re good people and you get good service and we never ask for nothing that they don’t do. It’s not McDonald’s where you can go in everyday and it’s different people, we got the same people,” said Smitty.

Al Ramsey is a regular at the breakfast club and has been friends with Smitty for 40 years. He said he enjoys going because of the friends he has met.

“The conversations, I think, they all enjoy. We tell jokes and cut up and just have a good time,” said Ramsey.

Smitty says he intends to continue visiting Chick-fil-A until the day he is no longer with us. It’s the best start to his day.