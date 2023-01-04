LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The new year also brought a newfound bundle of joy to a family in LaGrange who welcomed a 7 pound and 14 ounce baby girl, Kaylor.

Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb are residents of LaGrange, Georgia who began New Year’s Eve with a scary situation and ended it with a new addition to the family. Kaylor originally had a due date of Jan. 15, 2023 but Fowler was rushed to the hospital after contracting a virus and suffering from dehydration.

The situation induced her labor earlier than expected.

“They came in and said ‘well we’re going to keep you, you’ll have a baby’ and so I kind of panicked because we didn’t have anything ready, the car wasn’t packed, nothing was done,” said Fowler.

Kaylor arrived at 2:02 a.m. at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center and surprised Fowler and Cobb and her big brother, Crew.

“It’s a blessing, I guess it gives you something to look forward to and makes you feel like the year will be good regardless, ” said Fowler.