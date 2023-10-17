GEORGIA (WRBL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, four inmates escaped from the detention center at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

The office says they fled through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue dodge challenger pulled up to aid the escape.

Authorities identified the inmates as follows:

“Joey Fournier

52-years-old

White male

Gray hair

Blue eyes

5’9″

140lbs

Held at the detention center for murder

Marc Kerry Anderson

24-years-old

Black male

Dreads

5’9″

165lbs

Held at detention center for aggravated assault

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell

37-years-old

Black male

Braids

5’9″

190lbs

Chavis Demaryo Stokes

29-years-old

Black male

Black hair

5’7″

160lbs

Detained for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.