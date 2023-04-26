Golden was inspecting the house on the left when the attack occurred. (MARCH 3, 2023, FILE PHOTO)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The dog involved in an attack that led to the partial amputation of a woman’s leg will be euthanized after a Muscogee County Superior Court Judge ruled the case meets the requirements for euthanasia.

Judge John Martin held a hearing on Wednesday where the city of Columbus requested that the dog involved in a March 1 attack in the Waverly Terrace neighborhood be put down.

Martin said the case met the requirements for the pit bull known as “Cowboy” to be euthanized.

Kim Golden, a Columbus non-profit housing executive, was attacked by Cowboy while inspecting a home in the area. Golden was treated at the scene before eventually being airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, where she had part of her left leg amputated.

Cowboy has since been held by Columbus Animal Control after it was labeled as “vicious.” The owners appealed that to the Animal Control Advisory Board on April 13. The board upheld this viscous label, which meant the dog would have had to register and there would have been a number of requirements including insurance by the dog owner.