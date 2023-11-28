AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The three days of remembrances for former First Lady Rosalyn Carter started Monday morning in Americus and have now moved to Atlanta.

Mrs. Carter’s motorcade began Monday morning in Sumter County at her alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University.

More than 100 community members, students and staff all joined together in front of the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Center to honor the former first lady with a wreath-laying ceremony.

CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Jennifer Olsen, shook the hands of all four Carter children as they walked amidst the campus that is keeping her legacy alive.

Mrs. Carter first joined Georgia Southwestern in 1945 where she served as Vice President of her class, founding member of the Young Democrats Club and a Campus Marshall. The former first lady graduated in 1946 and in 1987 she founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute that remains active and growing today.

“We provide training and education to caregivers to provide them skills like problem solving and how to build a care team. Because often you get a phone call to become a caregiver in an instant and your world changes,” Olsen said. “So, providing those supports so the caregiver stays healthy and well as possible, engaging with employers and health systems to figure out how to make caregiving not necessarily easy, but less hard. So, to reduce some of the challenges that caregivers face. And then, most aligned with Mrs. Carter’s personal history is to work with policymakers at the federal and state level to look at ways that caregivers’ health can be supported and strengthened.”

Not only was Mrs. Carter Olsen’s boss, but also her neighbor in Plains.

“There was a lightness to her. You know, she never made you feel as if she was a former first lady with this amazing and rich personal history and leadership legacy, but rather that she was a friend you wanted to sit beside and have a conversation with,” Olsen said.

To keep Mrs. Carter’s legacy alive, Olsen calls everyone to care and reach out.

“The biggest thing that we can all do today to honor Mrs. Carter is to check on a caregiver in your life. You, I’m sure, have a friend or family member who’s caring for someone who is ill, aging or disabled. Reach out, send them a text, check on them and see how they’re doing,” Olsen shared.

Two buildings on campus were named after the former first lady. They house the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Herschel Smith Health Clinic, the Department of Psychology and Sociology, and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

Mrs. Carter passed away Nov. 19 at her home in Plains. She will be buried in Plains on Wednesday.