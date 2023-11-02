COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The past few years, awkward family pictures have inspired contemporary photoshoots, questionable fashion choices and now, even an art exhibit.

The Columbus Museum is set to open its “Awkward Family Photos” exhibition on Nov. 14, bringing a little bit of fun to the holiday season.

According to the Columbus Museum’s website, November and December tend to be when many families choose to take family photos. The exhibit aims to showcase the photos and stories of real families in an art exhibit many others can relate to.

“When it comes to awkward moments, every family has lived through their fair share,” the Columbus Museum’s website states.

As families peruse the exhibit at the museum’s temporary headquarters on Wynnton Road, they can laugh and relate to over 200 photos contained in the collection.

According to the museum, this is the first appearance that the “Awkward Family Photos” exhibition has made in the state of Georgia since it began touring in 2012.

As an added bonus, families will also be able to take their own family photos at the museum’s photo booth.

The exhibition, curated by awkwardfamilyphotos.com, is free for all community members. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Columbus Museum website states, “[The exhibit showcases] imperfect moments that come with being a family while offering a chance for people to take comfort in the fact that theirs is not alone!”