WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Police in Waynesboro, Georgia say a 4-month-old has been kidnapped by his father.

They’re looking for 27-year-old Travis Griffin.

Authoritites say Monday night, Griffin took A’hmaud Griffin out of his bedroom and then jumped out of the window with him and ran away.

Travis was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts, the baby was in a white onesie. Travis is described as 5’7″ and 137 pounds.

Police say the child is in danger.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.