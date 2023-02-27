MARIETTA, Ga. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a shopping center in Marietta, Georgia over the weekend.

At 8:13 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Marietta Police Department received a 911 call about a pickup truck containing an explosive device that was parked near the East Gate shopping plaza on Lower Roswell Road. Arriving at the scene, officers met with Robert Devlin, 37, of Lincoln, Alabama, who had allegedly parked the truck there.

“Based on the circumstances and statements made by Devlin, officers determined the threat to be credible and immediately began evacuating the area,” a press release from the MPD stated. “Devlin was taken into custody without incident and the surrounding businesses were notified and requested to evacuate.”

At approximately noon Saturday, a bomb squad removed a device that resembled a pipe bomb from Devlin’s truck. After the truck was searched, the area was reopened at approximately 3 p.m.

An investigation of the suspected pipe bomb determined that while it did contain some explosive elements, it lacked other components necessary for it to be considered a fully assembled explosive device.

While being interviewed at the police station, officers reported that Devlin had allegedly been determined as the person who called 911 to report the threat. Due to inconsistencies in his testimony and lack of knowledge of the suspected bomb, Devlin was charged with false report of a crime, false public alarm and hoax device.

Police report that it remains unclear why Devlin traveled to Marietta or why he reported himself to the police.

Devlin is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, facing a $60,000 bond.