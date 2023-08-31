COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The AJ McClung Memorial Stadium will not be hosting high school varsity football games for the rest of the season, according to the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).

This decision comes a day after MCSD released its revised safety protocol. One policy being emphasized is “all middle school students and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age, who is responsible for them throughout the event.”

According to MCSD officials, last week’s incident was started by children in that age group.

Jeff Battles, MCSD Athletic Director, said the school district feels they may not have enough staffing to create a safe environment, following a fight at the annual Heritage Bowl.

Battles said Spencer and Carver schools will not face any further disciplinary action as a result of the fight.

The remainder of the season will be adjusted to Odis Spencer and Kinnett stadiums, as follows:

Southwest-Macon vs. Jordan 

Original: Friday, 9/15 at Memorial 

New: Friday, 9/15 at Odis Spencer – 7pm 

Kendrick vs. Spencer 

Original: Friday, 9/15 at Odis Spencer 

New: Thursday, 9/14 at Odis Spencer – 7pm 

Hapeville Charter vs. Carver 

Original: Friday, 9/22 at Memorial 

New: Saturday, 9/23 at Kinnett – 2pm 

Northeast-Macon vs. Kendrick 

Original: Friday, 10/6 at Memorial 

New: Thursday, 10/5 at Kinnett – 7pm 

Central-Macon vs. Jordan 

Original: Thursday, 10/19 at Memorial 

New: Saturday, 10/21 at Odis Spencer – Noon

