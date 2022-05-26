MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A man from Conley, Georgia was found guilty of intending to traffic methamphetamine to Macon State Prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia.

Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, was found guilty on May 24 for one count of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine”. Gray faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million.

On Sept. 2, 2019, Gray was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding by a Crawford County Sherriff’s Office deputy in Roberta, Georgia. A strong scent of marijuana was reported to have emanated from both the car and the driver.

Demarea Demond Carey, 28, of Fairburn, admitted that he had smoked marijuana. The vehicle was searched and found to have various packages wrapped in different colored duct tape, some of which were numbered, some of which were softball-shaped and wrapped in electrical tape.

These packages contained the following:

494 grams of meth

150 suspected ecstasy pills, which tested as meth

50 cell phones

Two large bags of cell phone chargers

Around three pounds of marijuana

19 bags of tobacco

A large bag of cigars

19 lighters

The destination of Carey’s cellphone GPS was set to Macon State Prison.

Carey and other co-defendant — Daquann Marquez Epps, 25, of Columbus, Georgia — both previously pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine”. Their sentencing is set for July 6.

Gray has a criminal history that includes felony convictions for robbery, burglary and theft by taking. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, the Georgia Department of Corrections and DEA investigated this case.