COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made 38 arrests over the weekend in an operation it says is meant to address violent street crime involving gangs. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, eight of these 38 individuals are “validated gang members.”
The following individuals referred to as validated gang members were arrested:
- “Carlos Jermaine Evans – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Obstruction of Law
Enforcement Officer
- Jamaarques Omaurion Epps – Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Solomon Lee Hill – Robbery by Snatching, Simple Battery
- Christopher Lawrence McMillion – Violation of Probation (x3)
- Danny Eugene Singletary – VOP Hold for Harris County (Burglary)
- Michael Antonio Porter – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Deandre Dashon Jackson – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Fleeing
to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Yield, Possession of Marijuana
with Intent, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
- Eric Heath Mims – VOP (Agg. Assault, Drug Related Object), VOP (Possession of Meth
with Intent)”
Other arrests made include:
- “Steven Abbott – VGCSA Schedule II – Methamphetamine
- Mario Montrell Arnold – Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Possession of Firearm During
Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Wayne Tyrone Ayers – Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Hold for Harris County
- Tirues Tschaka Bass – Failure to Appear (Battery Family Violence), Failure to Appear
(Cruelty to Children in 3rd Degree), Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,
Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Drug-Related Objects
- Andrew Scott Bishop – VGCSA Schedule II – Cocaine
- Kevin Maurell Brown – VOP (Felony)
- Quayviun Malik Chambers – Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Darnikko Darreal Clark – VOP (Felony)
- Anthony Cobb – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of
Marijuana with Intent
- Kierra Coleman – Traffic Violation Hold for Harris County
- Anthony Davion Dunbar – Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Possession of Firearm During
Commission of Crime, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Tyler A Floyd – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime (Felony), VGCSA
Schedule I – Mushrooms, VGCSA Schedule I – THC Edibles, Possession of Marijuana
with Intent
- Dequandre Javion Ford – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,
Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Michael Gregory Frazier – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI, Too Fast for
Conditions, No State Driver’s License
- Rodney Emel McCarter – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of
Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession
of Drug Related Objects
- Marcus Terrell McKinney – Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Failure to Maintain Lane,
Possession of Marijuana
- Patrick Lataurs Murphy – VOP (x3), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Fleeing
to Elude, Striking a Fixed Object, No Tail Lights, VGCSA Schedule II –
Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Landon Miller – Fraud – Hold for Alabama, Traffic Violation Warrant – Hold for Harris
County
- Toronto Marquis Jenkins – VOP (Felony)
- Steven Antoine Miller – Possession of Marijuana (Felony) Possession of Drug Related
Object
- Silka Telicia Tidwell – Bench Warrant – Possession of Schedule II
- Demetrius Tywaun McDowell – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,
Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Khloe Simone Jackson – Trafficking in Ecstasy, Expired License Plate, Seat Belt
Violation, No Insurance, Giving False Name to LEO
- Raekwon Jackson – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of
Marijuana with Intent, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Maintain
Lane, Reckless Conduct, Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Hayley Sessions – VGCSA Schedule II – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related
Objects
- Benjamin Dwayne Rosenthol – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Reckless
Conduct
- Fredericka Lacole Thomas – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,
Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Marijuana (Felony)
- Darius Roytrell Upshaw – VOP, Possession of Marijuana, Willful Obstruction of Law
Enforcement Officer
- Roosevelt Roland Vickers – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Obstruction
Kevis Vanness – Theft by Receiving (Stolen Automobile), Battery (Family Violence)”
This totals up to 50 felony charges.
Along with this, 17 firearms were seized as well as various drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.