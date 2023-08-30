MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested two Fort Moore active-duty soldiers after discovering numerous explosives, firearms and steroids.

According to the MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit along with the Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit, conducted an investigation in Muscogee County.

The investigation resulted in the discovery of multiple firearms, explosive devices and numerous anabolic steroids, and the arrest of two active-duty soldiers.

Authorities seized the following items:

33 Explosive Devices

20 Rifles

Seven Handguns

Anabolic Steroids with a street value of $3,100

Inert Mortar Shell

MCSO said Staff Sergeant Christopher Reese and Staff Sergeant Lue Lor were both arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Reese was charged with the following:

Possession of Explosive Devices (33 counts)

Lue Lor was charged with the following:

Possession of Explosive Devices (2 counts)

Possession of Anabolic Steroids with the Intent to Distribute

The case is still under investigation by MCSO and Fort Moore Criminal Investigations Division.