COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the first robbery happened on Nov. 6 when the suspect showed a gun at the store, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say on Nov. 10, the same suspect went back, showed a gun and took more money, then fled.

Shortly after, officers found the 14-year-old suspect around Ridgeview Road. He was taken into custody.

The money and firearm were recovered by officers.

This case is under investigation.