Georgia man wanted for murder of 17-year-old arrested in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The suspect wanted in a deadly May shooting on Veterans Parkway has been arrested in Florida.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Phillip McClinton, age 17, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner.

Bonner was found shot in the area of the 7700 block Veterans Parkway on May 26, 2021, after police were called out following reports of a shooting, according to officials.

On July 30, warrants for Felony Murder and Armed Robbery were issued for McClinton’s arrest in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police say McClinton was arrested in Florida on August 4, 2021 and extradited back to Columbus. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court August 9, at 9:00 a.m.

Although an arrest has been made, police say the investigation into Bonner’s murder is still active.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES)