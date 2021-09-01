Georgia city asking for public’s participation ahead of Boyz II Men concert

Boyz II Men band members, from left, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman perform on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, May 31, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Sweetland Amphitheatre has launched a new community initiative and is asking for the public’s participation. They are asking people to submit videos singing and dancing to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men to get ready for their concert on Sunday, Sep. 19.

Katie McGinty, the General Manager of Sweetland Amphitheatre, said Boyz II Men are an iconic group and having them perform in LaGrange will be great since many people in the area grew up listening to them.

“We’re hoping that we can get people involved, we want to have this great video to show the guys when they get here and to show everybody. I mean, I’m thinking we’re even going to play it day of show,” said McGinty.

McGinty said Sweetland will only be hosting two more concerts this concert season and hopes people will participate so they can end this season with a bang.

Katie Mercer Van Schoor, the City of LaGrange Marketing Communications Manager, said because of COVID-19 there has been a lot of negative news lately and Sweetland wanted to do something to change that.

“I was able to chorale a bunch of our city employees to be a part of a video that we’re doing but we’re asking the community to help us. Have fun with this, I mean, why not have fun with this because music is such a great part of everyone’s life and it kind of lifts our spirits,” said Van Schoor.

Van Schoor said Boyz II Men is one of the bigger concerts Sweetland will see this season and the management team wanted to have some fun with the big news.

The deadline to submit the videos is Friday, Sep. 3 at noon. Submissions can be submitted via social media and via email to kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.