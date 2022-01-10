GBI: Georgia man died after trying to grab deputy’s gun

ROBERTA, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man was shot and died Sunday after officials said he tried to wrestle away the gun of a sheriff’s deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 47-year-old Denrick Demond Stallings of Roberta died after an attempted traffic stop in Crawford County.

A Crawford County deputy tried to pull over Stallings for speeding, but officials said Stallings refused to stop and led the deputy on a chase of several miles. Stallings crashed his car and tried to run away, GBI said.

The deputy chasing Stallings shot at him with an electric stun gun, causing Stallings to fall. But investigators said Stallings then fought with the deputy and grabbed for the deputy’s gun. The deputy shot Stallings, who died before he could be taken to a hospital, GBI said. No one else was injured.

Investigators will present their filing to the Crawford County district attorney, who will decide whether to seek criminal charges against the deputy or anyone else. It’s the fifth officer involved shooting being investigated by GBI so far this year.