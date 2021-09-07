Fundraiser aids family of infant shot on Mississippi highway

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — People are raising money for the family of a Louisiana infant killed during police gunfire on a Mississippi highway.

They want to know why officers shot so many times when they knew a baby was in the vehicle driven by his father. The 3-month-old boy, La’Mello Parker, was shot May 3 near Biloxi. He died the next day.

Videos from drivers on Interstate 10 show officers fired over 20 rounds into the car.

The baby’s father, Eric Derell Smith, was suspected of killing La’Mello’s mother and another person in Baker, Louisiana, and then leading police on a chase into Mississippi. Biloxi police say there is no update on the case.