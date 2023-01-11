PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fuel tanker overturned in Pasco County on Wednesday, spilling approximately 700 gallons of diesel onto the road.

Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Emergency Management, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection responded to the spill, which happened just north of Bellamy Brothers Boulevard and Johnston Road before 10:00 a.m.

Emergency officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect extended road closures while they clean up the mess.

(Pasco County Fire Rescue)

“Hazmat technicians and hazmat cleanup crews are working hard to offload the remaining fuel from the tanker and mitigate the environmental impacts of the crash,” Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote in a release.

Once the empty tanker is towed away, road and bridge crews will need to inspect the roadway before it reopens.

The driver of the tank was not hurt when it overturned.