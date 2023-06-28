PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The rise of drownings in rough conditions has a national news network urging its viewers to vacation somewhere else.

Fox News said Panama City Beach is the deadliest beach in America this year. The network noted that seven people have died in rip currents in the past nine days.

Officials in Bay and Walton counties have repeatedly expressed their concerns that visitors are ignoring the flag system and entering the gulf during double red flag conditions. When double red flags are flying, the beach is closed, and swimmers can be fined and, in some cases, arrested.

On Tuesday, Rachel Banks, the Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach, the area’s tourist development agency, responded to the issue.

“We really want to encourage all of our visitors to abide by the flag system. Obviously, double red flags means the water is closed to the public,” Banks said. “We’re really just encouraging our visitors and residents to stay aware, stay vigilant and stay safe.”

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford spoke out about the issue on Monday.

“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf,” he wrote on Facebook. “I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father’s Day. These same heroes, who have risked it all to save others, have been cursed and given the finger while trying to warn visitors of the life-threatening dangers.”

Banks noted the concern from Ford and other first responders.

“We really just want to say a huge thank you to all of our first responders and all of the hard work they have been putting in, in this really challenging period,” Banks said. “So obviously, Panama City Beach has been experiencing an extended period of abnormally strong rip currents and we look forward to when the Gulf returns to normal and when the conditions return to normal. But right now, we’re not worried about tourism; we’re worried about the safety of everyone.”

She added that the TDC continues to work to keep the beach as safe as possible.

“The TDC allocates $2.8 million each year for emergency response and public safety and we are continuing to develop additional strategies to help make visitors aware of current conditions in the Gulf,” Banks said.