Former nurse at Collins Veterans Home convicted of fraud

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A former nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins was convicted of fraud in Covington County Circuit Court.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Brittany Ransom was arrested by agents from his office in July 2019 after being indicted. She submitted fraudulent timesheets and claimed more than 300 hours in fake overtime work. A $15,505.47 demand letter was issued to her upon arrest.

Ransom was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered her to repay more than $13,000 to taxpayers along with other court costs and fees.