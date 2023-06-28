PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is making it more challenging for teachers to remain unionized.

A law that goes into effect July 1 sets new requirements for teachers’ unions to remain certified. Local teachers are not happy with the new rules.

Governor DeSantis signed a new law that regulates public employee union membership. The bill requires teachers’ unions like the Association of Bay County Educators (ABCE) to maintain a minimum of 60% membership or else they face decertification. It also outlaws payroll deductions.

Bay County teacher and ABCE President Denise Hinson said teachers don’t need someone else interfering with the ABCE.

“I really don’t understand why they’re trying to make us be quiet and not have any say in what happens in our schools each and every day when we’re the experts,” Hinson said. “We’re the ones that know what our kids need. We know Bay County. We know what’s right for our students in Bay County.”

If the state were to decertify the union, teachers would have no bargaining power with the school district.

“If we drop below 60%, we no longer have a voice, and our contract is basically gone because we are the ones who negotiate the contract for the teachers of Bay County,” Hinson said. “In turn, when you hurt the teachers, you’re hurting the students because that’s what we’re here for.”

Teachers won’t stop advocating for themselves, but at the end of the day, their number one concern is their students.

“We’re not going to be silenced because of political pressure or by anyone,” Hinson said. “We’re always going to speak out for our students. I believe the majority of the county parents also believe in us and believe in the public schools.”

If ABCE were decertified, leaders fear local schools will lose even more teachers in the midst of a teacher shortage.

Leaders say they’re close to the 60% threshold. Their main problem is getting teachers to sign-up for eDues, now that payroll deductions are going away.