Florida suspect charged with shooting man over loud music

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida man shot and wounded another man on Christmas Eve in a dispute over loud music.

Authorities say relatives of the victim were able to hold down Zachary Moncada until deputies arrived in suburban Boca Raton and arrested him. Investigators say Moncada had shot the victim in the back over loud music.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday.

The online court records showed no attorney listed for him, though he was appointed a public defender during a court hearing on Saturday. Among the charges he is facing is attempted first degree murder.