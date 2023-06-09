OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threw a cup full of soda at a Waffle House employee, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said on June 9, Aiyanna Jackson, 21, allegedly got into a verbal argument with an employee at a Waffle House on Highway 98 East due to the “slow service.”

During the argument, Jackson and the employee “exchanged insults” and the employee told Jackson she needed to leave. That is when Jackson threw a cup full of soda at the employee and walked out of the establishment, according to the report.

The cup didn’t leave any marks on the employee, however, the employee and the counter were covered in soda. Another employee witnessed the incident. Jackson was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.